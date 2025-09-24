"It'll also be nice to see some familiar faces through the team's technical partnership with Andretti Global," Hauger said.
Dale Coyne Racing signs Dennis Hauger to IndyCar seat
Image: Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images
Dale Coyne Racing is giving an IndyCar Series seat to Norway's Dennis Hauger for the 2026 season.
The team announced the hiring of the 22-year-old reigning Indy NXT series champion on Tuesday.
"I'm excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for my rookie IndyCar season," Hauger said.
"The progress the team has shown this year is really impressive, and it's an honor to take my place on the grid with them in 2026. I want to thank Dale Coyne and everyone at the team for putting their trust in me."
Hauger won the developmental series title in 2025 behind six wins and five additional podium appearances. He finished in the top 10 in 13 of 14 races and earned seven poles while driving for Andretti Global.
Dale Coyne Racing also announced it has entered a technical partnership with Andretti Global.
Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power leaves Penske after 17 years
"It'll also be nice to see some familiar faces through the team's technical partnership with Andretti Global," Hauger said.
"They've been a big part of my success since making the switch, so having their involvement in another rookie season for me will be great. I'm looking forward to contributing and starting this next chapter together."
Hauger won the Italian F4 series championship (2019), the FIA Formula 3 series championship (2021) and five races in Formula 2 (2022-24) before joining the Indy NXT ranks in 2025.
"This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global," team owner Dale Coyne said. "Thanks to Dan [Towriss, Andretti Global team partner] and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder."
Dale Coyne Racing fielded two Honda-powered entries in the IndyCar Series in 2024, driven by Rinus VeeKay of the Netherlands and American rookie Jacob Abel.
VeeKay announced on September 2 that he was leaving DCR to pursue other options after finishing 14th in points. Abel's seat is not confirmed for 2026, according to the Indianapolis Star.
