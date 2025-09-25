Motorsport

Grosjean to drive Haas F1 car for first time since fiery 2020 crash

25 September 2025
Romain Grosjean will drive a Haas Formula One car in Italy on Friday for the first time since a 2020 fireball crash ended the French racer's grand prix career and nearly killed him.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Haas said the 39-year-old, who raced for the US-owned team for five seasons, would test a 2023 Haas VF-23 at the Mugello circuit.

Members of his original crew, including current team principal Ayao Komatsu, who was previously a race engineer, will be in attendance.

“To say I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula One car would naturally be an understatement,” said Grosjean. “I really can’t believe it’s been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special.

“My kids had designed my helmet for what was meant to be my final grand prix in Abu Dhabi back in 2020 — I’m at last going to be able to give it a go in a Formula One car on Friday.”

The Frenchman, whose left foot was initially trapped and who suffered burns to his hands, miraculously managed to extricate himself after 27 seconds.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Grosjean's car, loaded full of fuel, speared through the metal barriers after a 192km/h impact — ripping in half before erupting in a fireball — on the opening lap of the November 29 race at Bahrain's desert Sakhir circuit.

The Frenchman, whose left foot was initially trapped and who suffered burns to his hands, miraculously managed to extricate himself after 27 seconds. He said later he thought he was going to die but willed himself out of the inferno for the sake of his children.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Romain Grosjean back into a Formula One car for the first time in five years but especially proud he’s returning in one of our cars — it’s only fitting,” said Komatsu.

“I’m delighted he embraced the opportunity to come and get back behind the wheel with us, a day that’s going to be made extra special by having so many members of the original crew back together to witness it.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had offered Grosjean a farewell test in one of his cars but that never happened due to Covid-19 and the Frenchman's busy schedule racing in the US Indycar series.

Canadian former Indycar driver James Hinchcliffe, now 38, will also attend the test and drive a Formula One car for the first time as part of a feature for Formula One television.

