Motorsport

Grosjean makes emotional return to F1 cockpit after fiery Bahrain crash

26 September 2025 - 18:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Grosjean reunited with the Haas team at Italy's Mugello circuit and got the send-off he missed all those years ago after his crash in Bahrain.
Grosjean reunited with the Haas team at Italy's Mugello circuit and got the send-off he missed all those years ago after his crash in Bahrain.
Image: Haas F1

An emotional Romain Grosjean shed tears behind his visor on Friday after driving a Formula One car for the first time since a 2020 fireball crash ended his grand prix career.

The 39-year-old French driver reunited with the Haas team at Italy's Mugello circuit and got the send-off he missed all those years ago after his crash in Bahrain.

"They made me cry at the end of the day," he revealed.

"I kept my visor down but for my last in-lap everyone from Ferrari, Red Bull, Pirelli and of course Haas F1 team was here, clapping and giving me like an ovation.

"That's something I was expecting in Abu Dhabi 2020 but I think it was even better today."

An emotional Grosjean shed tears behind his visor on Friday after driving a Formula One car for the first time since a 2020 fireball crash ended his grand prix career.
An emotional Grosjean shed tears behind his visor on Friday after driving a Formula One car for the first time since a 2020 fireball crash ended his grand prix career.
Image: Haas F1

Grosjean missed the last two races of his final season after the fiery opening-lap crash at Sakhir.

The driver suffered burns to his hands as he clambered out of the flame-engulfed car in an escape that has gone down in F1 legend.

Members of his original crew, including current team principal Ayao Komatsu who was previously a race engineer, were in attendance as he drove a 2023 car in a session that also featured other teams testing Pirelli tyres.

"It was a wet day but as we say, a rainy wedding is a happy wedding. So it was a rainy day, a happy day. Fantastic," said Grosjean.

"I felt a bit rusty at first and then everything came back, even got to do a standing start. And guess what? My last standing start was Bahrain 2020 so this time it turned out way better."

READ MORE

Hamilton pulls out of F1 tyre test to be with his sick bulldog Roscoe

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of a Formula One tyre test with Pirelli to be with his ailing bulldog Roscoe, who is in a coma.
Motoring
11 hours ago

Luca di Montezemolo says Verstappen is the best driver on the F1 grid

Former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo would hire Max Verstappen without hesitation if still at the helm of the Italian Formula One team and given a ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Alonso says leaving F1 will be easier if Aston Martin are competitive

Formula One's oldest driver Fernando Alonso says he is more likely to retire next year if his Aston Martin team have a competitive season.
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull in no rush to finalise driver line-ups after strong Baku weekend

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda celebrated personal bests in Baku at the weekend but will have to wait for news on their Formula One futures.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grosjean makes emotional return to F1 cockpit after fiery Bahrain crash Motorsport
  2. How the JLR shutdown is driving suppliers to cut jobs and reduce hours news
  3. Hamilton pulls out of F1 tyre test to be with his sick bulldog Roscoe Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | Why the Audi RS3 Sedan is set to be a modern classic Reviews
  5. Prosus' OLX to buy French online car sales classified platform Business

Latest Videos

SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai attempt
The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities