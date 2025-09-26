Motorsport

Hamilton pulls out of F1 tyre test to be with his sick bulldog Roscoe

26 September 2025 - 15:26 By Reuters
Image: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of a Formula One tyre test with Pirelli to be with his ailing bulldog Roscoe, who is in a coma.

Ferrari confirmed the seven-time Formula One world champion was not taking part in the test on Friday at Italy's Mugello track, with Chinese reserve Zhou Guanyu taking the Briton's place.

Hamilton also provided an update on Roscoe's health on Instagram.

“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe,” he wrote. “He was admitted to hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he's in a coma. We don't know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow [Saturday] we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The 12-year-old pet, a vegan like his owner, accompanied Hamilton through his title seasons with Mercedes — attending races with his own paddock pass and travelling by private jet — and has 1.3-million followers of his own on Instagram.

Hamilton spoke of his anxiety last May about his dog's health and how long he might have left. 

