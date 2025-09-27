Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia roared back to form as he won the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position on Saturday, while his Ducati teammate Marc Marquez put himself within touching distance of a seventh MotoGP title by coming second.
Bagnaia had a dream start, building up a comfortable lead and crossed the line well ahead of Marquez, whose brother and closest championship contender Alex finished outside the points in 10th place.
Marquez stretched his lead over Alex in the standings by a whopping 191 points and the 32-year-old Spaniard can win the title in Motegi on Sunday if he does not concede more than six points to his younger brother.
"I was losing time, and then I saw that Pecco (went) away, and I decided just to try to do my race. And then when I was in front, the pace was good, the feeling every time is better and better," Marquez said.
"Tomorrow will be a long race, but we cannot forget that our main target this weekend is another one."
KTM's Pedro Acosta, who had qualified fourth, came third ahead of fellow Spaniard Joan Mir to round out the podium.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished 12th.
Bagnaia takes Japanese GP sprint as Marquez closes on title
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images
