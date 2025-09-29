Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton mourns death of bulldog Roscoe

29 September 2025 - 16:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog Roscoe on Monday in an emotional social media post paying tribute to a pet with a huge following of his own.
Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog Roscoe on Monday in an emotional social media post paying tribute to a pet with a huge following of his own.
Image: Peter Fox - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog Roscoe on Monday in an emotional social media post paying tribute to a pet with a huge following of his own.

The seven-time world champion missed a Pirelli tyre test in Italy as well as an event at Milan Fashion Week last week after the 12-year-old dog caught pneumonia and was placed in a coma.

He said Roscoe was put to sleep on Sunday, in his arms.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” Hamilton told his 40.9-million followers on Instagram, where the bulldog had a following of 1.4-million.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

The pet accompanied his vegan owner through six title seasons with Mercedes — attending races with his own paddock pass and travelling by private jet. Hamilton’s other dog Coco died in 2020.

Hamilton races in Singapore this week, still chasing a first podium with Ferrari since joining the Italian team in January.

Formula One’s official feed on X, with 11.6-million followers, hailed Roscoe as “a true star in his own right”.

“Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world.”

Mick Schumacher gets IndyCar test with RLL

Formula 1 veteran Mick Schumacher will participate in an NTT IndyCar Series test next month with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team announced ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Elliott snatches Hollywood Casino 400 win from Hamlin on final lap

Chase Elliott won for the second time on Sunday, but the 2020 champion wasn't sure how it happened.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Marc Marquez wins his seventh MotoGP title at Japanese Grand Prix

Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and his first since 2019 after he took an ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton pulls out of F1 tyre test to be with his sick bulldog Roscoe

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of a Formula One tyre test with Pirelli to be with his ailing bulldog Roscoe, who is in a coma.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton mourns death of bulldog Roscoe Motorsport
  2. New Jetour T1 and T2 SUVs about to make SA debut New Models
  3. Cadillac F1 team hires Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp as commercial head Motoring
  4. Legacy carmakers win consumer trust in latest JD Power ranking Motoring
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor Reviews

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
CARISSA Official Trailer