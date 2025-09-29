Mick Schumacher gets IndyCar test with RLL

Formula 1 veteran Mick Schumacher will participate in an NTT IndyCar Series test next month with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team announced on Friday.
Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, competes for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. He has earned four podiums to date in WEC.
Mick Schumacher, 26, made 44 F1 starts with Haas from 2021-22 after winning Formula 2 (2020) and F3 European (2018) championships.
"I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test," Schumacher said.
"A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me the opportunity. The same goes for driving the car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a racetrack with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds."
Schumacher's father won the US Grand Prix F1 race five times in Indianapolis (2000, 2003-06).
Schumacher's October 13 test with RLL Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow him to familiarise himself with the technical specifications of the IndyCar Series with an eye toward possible participation in the future.
"I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of the race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport," he said.
"Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically. It is not a secret that I am (a) big fan of single-seater racing, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels."
RLL Racing co-owner Bobby Rahal said he has followed the Swiss driver's and his famous father's careers from afar.
"The thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting," Rahal said.
"I think it's going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he's got a great deal of talent and knowing we've had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from."
RLL Racing's driver lineup includes Graham Rahal, England's Louis Foster and Canada's Devlin DeFrancesco.
The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series launches on March 1 with the Firestone Grand Prix in St Petersburg, Florida.
Mick Schumacher gets IndyCar test with RLL
Image: Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
