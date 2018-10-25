Taking a closer look at the enormous new BMW X7

After months of teaser images BMW has finally unveiled the production-ready X7 SAV.

Describing it as a new dimension in luxury, at 5,151m from nose to tail, 2,000mm wide and 1,805mm tall, it’s 159mm longer and 60mm higher than the X5. It’s the Airbus A380 of BMW X models thus far. With 3,105mm of wheelbase reserved for carving out an interior, the production X7 remains true to the concept car’s tantalising glimpses of flagship living hallmarks fused in with room for seven atop a high-riding platform wrapped around BMW’s boldest expression of its current corporate look.

Built at the Spartanburg plant in the US, the vehicle sporting BMW’s largest kidney grille yet is set to be rolled out from March 2019. The seven-seat configuration is a standard feature across the range but the middle row can be optioned with two individual comfort seats, which offer similar adjustability as the front pair.

A third row of seats — an historic Achilles’ heel of seven-seat cars — is said to provide functional space for full-sized humans, and the seats come complete with high-end Vernasca leather trim. Loading capacity in the X7 is 326l with the seats up and 2,120l folded.