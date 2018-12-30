McLaren Speedtail to offer owners the ultimate customisation experience

Future owners of the McLaren Speedtail have been invited to customise their Hyper GTs, for which the first deliveries are planned in 2020. Only 106 of these luxury sports cars will be made, and all of these have already been sold at the hefty price of £1.75 million plus tax (roughly R31 746 000) per unit.

McLaren Speedtail's super-rich buyers not only get to savor stepping on the gas to reach a top speed of 403km/h, they will also have the pleasure of choosing between three design themes for their future cars – Urbane, Visionary and Dynamic – which have been specially developed by McLaren for this model.

Using these themes as a starting point, Speedtail customers will be able to fully customize every detail of their future cars, both inside and out.