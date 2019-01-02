New Toyota Supra leaked ahead of Detroit show reveal

The new Toyota Supra will get its official unveiling on 14 January when the North American International Auto Show kicks off in Detroit, but a sneak image of the rear-wheel drive sports car has been revealed ahead of the show.

A few people who signed up for more information about the much anticipated car on Toyota's German website received a pleasant surprise when the company sent them undisguised, official photos of the car. These images might be Photoshopped, but given that Toyota Germany has subsequently removed the pictures from its website, it’s likely they’re the real deal.

In one of the most extended teaser campaigns yet seen, the Supra has already been shown to the world in disguised prototype form and many of its technical secrets have been leaked along the way.

The 5th generation Supra arrives on the scene as a collaboration between BMW and Toyota. The two-seater is virtually twinned to the new BMW Z4 and uses BMW’s straight-six 3.0l turbo engine.

Toyota’s car is a smaller coupe with shorter overhangs and more sharply sloped roofline compared to BMW’s side of the jointly-developed project.

The Supra range first arrived back in 1978 and it was immortalized on younger minds by the late Paul Walker alongside Vin Diesel in the first episode of the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

With the photo now shown pre-unveil, all eyes will be on the official Detroit reveal.