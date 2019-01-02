INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Suzuki teases a bakkie version of its Jimny
The mini SUV spawns a baby pickup and an even more offroad-ready concept
Following its recent launch in South Africa to much acclaim and long waiting lists, the all-new Suzuki Jimny SUV will be unveiled at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon from January 11-13 in a new Sierra pickup style concept.
This cool baby bakkie concept features a rear bakkie platform in place of the rear seats and boot. Combined with its tough ladder-frame chassis and legendary off-road driving capabilities, a Jimny bakkie could spawn an entirely new segment.
Suzuki’s Tokyo Auto Salon stand will also showcase a beefed-up Jimny Survive, a more extreme variant of the already proficient SUV. It’s decked out with custom features such as a raised ride height, larger tyres, steel plates on the front and rear bumpers, guards protecting the headlights, a rod rack that features protective bars extending down the Jimny’s window pillars, and a pair of front tow hooks.
Suzuki is yet to indicate plans to make these concepts a reality.