Suzuki teases a bakkie version of its Jimny

The mini SUV spawns a baby pickup and an even more offroad-ready concept

02 January 2019
Suzuki imagines a baby bakkie version of its new Jimny 4x4. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki imagines a baby bakkie version of its new Jimny 4x4. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following its recent launch in South Africa to much acclaim and long waiting lists, the all-new Suzuki Jimny SUV will be unveiled at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon from January 11-13 in a new Sierra pickup style concept.  

This cool baby bakkie concept features a rear bakkie platform in place of the rear seats and boot. Combined with its tough ladder-frame chassis and legendary off-road driving capabilities, a Jimny bakkie could spawn an entirely new segment.

The Survive concept is accessorised to make it an even more hardcore trail-tackling vehicle. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Survive concept is accessorised to make it an even more hardcore trail-tackling vehicle. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzuki’s Tokyo Auto Salon stand will also showcase a beefed-up Jimny Survive, a more extreme variant of the already proficient SUV.  It’s decked out with custom features such as a raised ride height, larger tyres, steel plates on the front and rear bumpers, guards protecting the headlights, a rod rack that features protective bars extending down the Jimny’s window pillars, and a pair of front tow hooks.

Suzuki is yet to indicate plans to make these concepts a reality. 

