Suzuki teases a bakkie version of its Jimny

Following its recent launch in South Africa to much acclaim and long waiting lists, the all-new Suzuki Jimny SUV will be unveiled at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon from January 11-13 in a new Sierra pickup style concept.

This cool baby bakkie concept features a rear bakkie platform in place of the rear seats and boot. Combined with its tough ladder-frame chassis and legendary off-road driving capabilities, a Jimny bakkie could spawn an entirely new segment.