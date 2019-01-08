Powered-up Lamborghini Huracán gets the EVO treatment
Output is pushed up to 470kW along with a redesign inside and out
Lamborghini’s updated Huracán EVO has hit the public domain ahead of its official March 2019 reveal at the Geneva motor show.
The life cycle intervention brings a set of changes, from mechanical, physical, right through to new technological advancements. Some of these updates are shared with the track-worthy Huracán Performante and the muscular Aventador S.
Aesthetic changes to the junior Lamborghini involve a redesign of both front and rear bumpers. The rear is probably the most striking area, which is a fusion between current Lambo flair of a high-mounted and thin strip of a light cluster a la Urus, and a more aggressive and deeply contoured diffuser below with the rear decorations finished off with the Performate’s twin big-bore bazookas poking out from the centre. There’s also a pronounced ducktail that juts out of the rear tip now.
Ever impressive in its fighter-jet aura, interior changes are largely down to a new 8.4-inch command screen which controls most of the features of the new car. A glance around the cabin also shows that much of the quirky layout is unchanged but touched up nonetheless. This includes a digital ‘Virtual Cockpit’ and cool pull-toggle for reverse and flip-up buttons.
The latest Lamborghini Huracan EVO has had the power of its 5.2l naturally aspirated V10 engine bumped up from 449kW and 560Nm to 470kW and 600Nm (at a screaming 8,000rpm) – the same as the previous Performante version.
A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox feeds power to all four wheels. The EVO is also fitted with a rear axle-mounted limited slip differential and for the first time, rear wheel steering and torque vectoring, all borrowed from the Aventador S. This is controlled by a new central ‘dynamics control’ hub that also manages the adjustable parameters of damping, stability control, brakes and transmission settings.
The EVO is claimed to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 323km/h.