Powered-up Lamborghini Huracán gets the EVO treatment

Lamborghini’s updated Huracán EVO has hit the public domain ahead of its official March 2019 reveal at the Geneva motor show.

The life cycle intervention brings a set of changes, from mechanical, physical, right through to new technological advancements. Some of these updates are shared with the track-worthy Huracán Performante and the muscular Aventador S.

Aesthetic changes to the junior Lamborghini involve a redesign of both front and rear bumpers. The rear is probably the most striking area, which is a fusion between current Lambo flair of a high-mounted and thin strip of a light cluster a la Urus, and a more aggressive and deeply contoured diffuser below with the rear decorations finished off with the Performate’s twin big-bore bazookas poking out from the centre. There’s also a pronounced ducktail that juts out of the rear tip now.