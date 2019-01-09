Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled at CES 2019

The diversification of the current Mercedes-Benz A-Class is getting into swing following the revelation of its CLA four-door coupe variation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Not to be confused with the equally four-doored A-Class sedan which made its public debut at the recent Paris Auto Show, and boasts a larger cabin due to its more traditional saloon design, the CLA is related to Merc’s sportier-looking coupe-shaped sedans such as the larger CLS.

Sharing the same front-wheel-drive configuration platform as the hatchback, the new CLA is 48mm longer, 53mm wider and 2mm lower than the model it replaces. According to Mercedes-Benz, in making this new CLA, a near complete rethink has resulted in moving the cabin slightly backwards, growing the length, and lowering of the bonnet line has resulted in a more harmonious, rather cheekier and sleeker looking car than its predecessor.

This sportier CLA offers less headroom than the hatch due to a swoopy roof which dips forcefully from the C-pillars, ending at a slimmer boot that features an altered light cluster design.