New long-range Nissan Leaf e+ debuts at CES 2019

The Leaf e+ will be sold under the Leaf Plus Series in three available trims: S Plus, SV Plus, and SL Plus further saturating the "EV ecosystem" Nissan is working to develop. Internationally, the company has sold nearly 400,000 Leafs, making it one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the world; adding more powertrains will only appeal to an even wider audience with the longer range perhaps making the model take off in the US.

Sources say that the model will be available for ¥4,162,320 (about $38,000) in Japan this month. The US release will follow in the spring with a price being announced closer to the on-sale date. The European launch will take place in mid-2019, and the car will go for about €45,500 (roughly R727 090).