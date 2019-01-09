Porsche launches new 911 drop-top

Six weeks after the 911 coupe’s launch, Porsche has unveiled the Cabriolet version.

Initially available in two-wheel drive Carrera S and all-wheel drive Carrera 4S derivatives, the latest soft-top versions of the brand’s iconic sports car includes all the new features of the coupe, along with new hydraulics responsible for opening and closing the roof quicker than ever before. The drop-top 911 continues a long tradition established when Porsche unveiled the first 911 Cabriolet in 1982.

The fully automatic soft top has an integrated glass rear window. Its structure contains magnesium surface elements known as bows, which prevent ballooning of the roof at high speeds. The roof can be opened or closed at driving speeds up to 50 km/h. New hydraulics reduce the opening time to around 12 seconds, while an electrically extendable wind deflector ensures that necks are shielded from wind impact.

Both versions of the car are moved along by a 3-litre six-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine with outputs of 331kW and 530Nm, through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. The 911 Carrera S Cabriolet has claimed performance figures of 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (with optional Sport Chrono Package: 3.7 seconds) and a top speed of 306 km/h. The 4S Cabriolet has a 304km/h top speed of 304 km/h and achieves 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (with optional Sport Chrono Package: 3.6 seconds).