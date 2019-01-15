Mahindra's XUV300 SUV to be launched in SA

Mahindra is to launch a new compact urban crossover SUV in SA in the next couple of months.

Known as the XUV300, it will use the same styling language as its bigger brother, the Mahindra XUV500. This includes the sculpted flanks and tear duct design for the front lights and daytime running lights.

The XUV300 will compete against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport and Suzuki Vitara. The Indian automaker has confirmed that the XUV300 will be available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines and that it will introduce an electric version of the vehicle in certain markets by 2020.