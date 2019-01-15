Mahindra's XUV300 SUV to be launched in SA
Compact Indian crossover will take on the likes of the Ford EcoSport
Mahindra is to launch a new compact urban crossover SUV in SA in the next couple of months.
Known as the XUV300, it will use the same styling language as its bigger brother, the Mahindra XUV500. This includes the sculpted flanks and tear duct design for the front lights and daytime running lights.
The XUV300 will compete against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport and Suzuki Vitara. The Indian automaker has confirmed that the XUV300 will be available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines and that it will introduce an electric version of the vehicle in certain markets by 2020.
Like the existing TUV300 already on sale in SA, the XUV300 is a compact SUV that’s just under four metres in length. However, the front-wheel drive XUV300 has a monocoque body and promises a more car-like driving experience than the more rugged, rear-wheel drive TUV300 with its ladder-frame-chassis.
“The XUV300 promises not just the most fun-to-drive performance in the segment, but also first-in-class hi-tech features and best-in-class safety,”says Veejay Ram Nakra, Mahindra India’s Chief of Sales & Marketing.
Final specifications for SA aren’t yet confirmed but they’re unlikely to stray much from the India versions which come standard with dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, and a class-leading seven airbags (including a knee airbag for the driver).
ABS brakes, a six-speed transmission, and power windows should also come standard.
The Mahindra XUV300 is expected to go on sale locally in March or April. Prices are yet to be announced but Mahindra is a budget brand that traditionally undercuts its rivals.