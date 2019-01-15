New Models

Mahindra's XUV300 SUV to be launched in SA

Compact Indian crossover will take on the likes of the Ford EcoSport

15 January 2019 - 11:33 By Denis Droppa
Modern styling gives the new XUV300 good road appeal. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mahindra is to launch a new compact urban crossover SUV in SA in the next couple of months.

Known as the XUV300, it will use the same styling language as its bigger brother, the Mahindra XUV500. This includes the sculpted flanks and tear duct design for the front lights and daytime running lights.

The XUV300 will compete against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport and Suzuki Vitara. The Indian automaker has confirmed that the XUV300 will be available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines and that it will introduce an electric version of the vehicle in certain markets by 2020.

Like most modern crossovers the XUV300 will be front-wheel driven. Picture: SUPPLIED
Like the existing TUV300 already on sale in SA, the XUV300 is a compact SUV that’s just under four metres in length. However, the front-wheel drive XUV300 has a monocoque body and promises a more car-like driving experience than the more rugged, rear-wheel drive TUV300 with its ladder-frame-chassis.

“The XUV300 promises not just the most fun-to-drive performance in the segment, but also first-in-class hi-tech features and best-in-class safety,”says Veejay Ram Nakra, Mahindra India’s Chief of Sales & Marketing.

Standard safety is likely to include no less than seven airbags. Picture: SUPPLIED
Final specifications for SA aren’t yet confirmed but they’re unlikely to stray much from the India versions which come standard with dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, and a class-leading seven airbags (including a knee airbag for the driver).

ABS brakes, a six-speed transmission, and power windows should also come standard.

The Mahindra XUV300 is expected to go on sale locally in March or April. Prices are yet to be announced but Mahindra is a budget brand that traditionally undercuts its rivals.

