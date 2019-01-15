Nissan unveils luxurious IMs Concept at Detroit Auto Show

After debuting the newer, longer range 2019 Leaf e+ at CES last week, Nissan brought a luxurious electric sedan concept to the Detroit Auto show to show off the company's plans to provide high-performing, premium vehicles in the EV era.

Nissan debuted its newest concept model, the IMs Concept, in Detroit on Monday, representing the company's pure electric future with impressive range, full drive autonomy, and, last but not least, an innovative new seating arrangement.

Beneath the sleek and futuristic light-up body of the EV is a high-performance AWD system powered by a pair of electric motors. With one placed in the front and and the other in the rear, the overall vehicle weight is distributed fairly evenly resulting in improved traction and cornering performance.