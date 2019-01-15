Suzuki announces turbocharged Swift for SA

Suzuki Auto South Africa will introduce its first turbocharged engines in 2019. Utilising direct injection and a turbo with intercooler among a raft of systems and engine items for optimised combustion, Suzuki’s BoosterJet engines are claimed to reduce fuel consumption with boosted power.

The first of the 1.4l Boosterjet engines will be in the new Suzuki Swift Sport. It develops 103kW and 230Nm and is reported to return a fuel consumption figure of 6.1 litres / 100 km. The other turbocharged engine is a 1.0l BoosterJet 3-cylinder engine equipped with VVT and direct-injection. It produces 82kW and 160Nm and is claimed to return a 5.2l/100km combined fuel consumption average.

The new engines form part of a busy onslaught from Suzuki SA which included the recent introduction of the popular Jimny compact SUV.

Other product news in the Suzuki pipeline are upcoming upgrades to the Vitara SUV, the Ertiga MPV and the Ciaz compact sedan, while the company will do all it can to increase availability of the Suzuki Jimny which currently has a long waiting list.

The introduction of the Jimny late last year helped Suzuki SA sell 12,123 units in 2018, officially entering the top 10 best seller bracket for the first time. December sales of the company’s 10-product line up were boosted by 419 Swift, 118 Ignis cross-over and 101 units of little Celerio hatch. The new Jimny found 113 new homes in the same month.

This growth is well over 30% in a year where SA’s new-vehicle market declined by 1%.

“We are particularly proud of the fact that the major part of our sales – 9 375 units – came from dealer sales,” says André Venter, divisional manager for sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa. “This means that our growth is driven by private buyers who choose the brand and not by large corporate transactions that simply boost sales numbers.”