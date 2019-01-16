New Models

Audi is building 50 PB18 e-tron supercars

16 January 2019 - 17:46 By AFP Relaxnews
Audi is building no less than 50 PB18 e-tron models
German car manufacturer Audi will produce a limited series of 50 production models of its spectacular PB18 e-tron concept car, unveiled in the US last summer, according to Audi CEO, Bram Schot.

Presented in 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California, the Audi PB18 e-tron is a sporty and futuristic concept. This Audi PB (for Pebble Beach) 18 e-tron gets no fewer than three electric motors delivering a total power of 500kW, or even 570kW with boosting. The German automaker announces acceleration of 0-100km/h in just two seconds and a range of almost 500km.

Producing this supercar above all offers Audi a showcase to demonstrate its technical expertise in the field of electric vehicles, at a time when the first Audi e-tron models – the SUV that made a splash at the Paris Motor Show – are due to be delivered. Note that the brand is expected to unveil a new smaller electric SUV in 2019.

The full specifications for the production-model Audi PB18, as well as availability and price, are yet to be announced.

