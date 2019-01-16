Grilled-up new BMW 7 Series facelift revealed

BMW loves the barbecue culture of South Carolina second home so much that it is now slapping beef burners on the front of its cars.

In a move to bring the 7 Series into line with the upcoming X7 giant SUV, the flagship limousine scores a bunch of new technology, but few people will be able to initially go beyond the double-barbecue grill, er, grille.

BMW has launched the facelift of its sixth-generation flagship at the Detroit motor show. After posting record sales in 2017 in its hunt for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, hopes are high at BMW that the limousine will pair up with the X7 to make a class-crossing luxury front line.

There are upgrades inside, as BMW moves to its latest software system and its driver-assistance tech has also received a boost beyond its already impressive suite, which includes self-parking into garages.

It’s arriving just in time, too, with the chief competition in the segment, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, also in line for an upgrade this year.

Headlined by both its 6.6-litre, V12 powerplant in the 760i and the 750i’s upgraded 4.4-litre V8, the 7 Series has seen its performance boosted and its emissions reduced.

With a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers, the 4395cc V8 now has 60kW more power, at 390kW. It’s torquier, too, with 750Nm of torque available from just 1800rpm through to 4600rpm and though it’s limited to 250km/h, BMW insists it will hit 100km/h in four seconds flat.