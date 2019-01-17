Swansong Golf GTI TCR gets 213kW

More information on the continuing tale of Volkswagen’s most recognisable nameplate has emerged. News of the Golf GTI TCR initially surfaced shortly after the launch of the limited-run Clubsport and Clubsport S models back in 2016. Long confirmed for market entry by Volkswagen, the new GTI range-topper – and performance swansong for the Golf 7.5 – will reportedly reach customers later this year.

Wielding a 213kW version of the EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged motor, the exclusively seven-speed DSG-equipped GTI TCR is claimed to accelerate to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h. As an option buyers can choose to increase this to 260km/h.