Swansong Golf GTI TCR gets 213kW
More information on the continuing tale of Volkswagen’s most recognisable nameplate has emerged. News of the Golf GTI TCR initially surfaced shortly after the launch of the limited-run Clubsport and Clubsport S models back in 2016. Long confirmed for market entry by Volkswagen, the new GTI range-topper – and performance swansong for the Golf 7.5 – will reportedly reach customers later this year.
Wielding a 213kW version of the EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged motor, the exclusively seven-speed DSG-equipped GTI TCR is claimed to accelerate to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h. As an option buyers can choose to increase this to 260km/h.
Mechanical upgrades over a standard GTI extend to a 20mm drop in ride height, adaptive dampers, beefier brakes plus a stainless steel exhaust system that can be swapped for a titanium version custom-made by the gurus over at Akrapovic. A mechanical limited-slip differential comes fitted as standard for even sharper handling through the most challenging of corners.
Aesthetically speaking the new GTI TCR differentiates itself from its lesser sibling with an extended front splitter, more aerodynamic side skirts as well as a revised rear air diffuser partnered with a prominent roof spoiler. 18-inch alloy wheels ship as standard but customers can upgrade to larger 19-inch items should they wish.
The cabin of the TCR features bespoke touches to the bolstered seats and a motorsport-inspired flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock stripe.