New Mini 60 Years Edition celebrates six decades of cool Britannia

For Mini's 60th anniversary, the company will be releasing the Mini 60 Years Edition, a vibrantly green version of the iconic Cooper S.

In honor of turning "60 years young," Mini has given its classic Cooper S a fresh coat of a British Racing Green paint and a reupholstered interior.

Not only did the exterior get a special color to celebrate the occasion, but the hood also got a pair of black stripes on either side with the left one featuring a bold 60 Years logo. The side scuttles, too, have been decorated to feature the special edition icon.

A new set of 17-inch, two-tone wheels have been exclusively designed for this unique Cooper S.