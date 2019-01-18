New Models

New Mini 60 Years Edition celebrates six decades of cool Britannia

18 January 2019 - 11:41 By AFP Relaxnews
For Mini's 60th anniversary, the company will be releasing the Mini 60 Years Edition, a vibrantly green version of the iconic Cooper S.

In honor of turning "60 years young," Mini has given its classic Cooper S a fresh coat of a British Racing Green paint and a reupholstered interior.

Not only did the exterior get a special color to celebrate the occasion, but the hood also got a pair of black stripes on either side with the left one featuring a bold 60 Years logo. The side scuttles, too, have been decorated to feature the special edition icon.

A new set of 17-inch, two-tone wheels have been exclusively designed for this unique Cooper S.

The interior was reupholstered in a rich, brown leather trimmed with British Racing Green accents to match the body, and, of course, the driver's seat features a patch with the 60 Years anniversary logo which has also been integrated into the black leather steering wheel.

The cabin is outfitted with customizable ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation.

As for the specs, sources say that the model will take on the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine used by the standard Cooper S, giving the special edition a top speed of 235km/h and a 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds.

Only 500 Mini 60 Years Edition models will be available in March for £29,990 (roughly R535 921).

