Maserati releases limited-edition Levante Vulcano

Maserati revealed the Levante Vulcano on Tuesday, a limited edition version of the Levante S with only 150 models available for purchase in Europe and Asia.

This luxurious SUV comes with one of two powertrain options, a 260kW twin-turbo V6 engine or a 320kW alternative. The latter is identical to the standard Levante S engine which boasts a top speed of 264 km/h with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.2 seconds.