Maserati releases limited-edition Levante Vulcano

23 January 2019 - 10:30 By AFP Relaxnews
Image: Supplied

On Tuesday Maserati announced the extremely limited edition Levante Vulcano SUV, available exclusively to European and Asian markets.

Maserati revealed the Levante Vulcano on Tuesday, a limited edition version of the Levante S with only 150 models available for purchase in Europe and Asia.

This luxurious SUV comes with one of two powertrain options, a 260kW twin-turbo V6 engine or a 320kW alternative. The latter is identical to the standard Levante S engine which boasts a top speed of 264 km/h with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.2 seconds.

Image: Supplied

The limited edition model features the same dual-cast Brembo braking system as the S. In fact, the only new details that come with the Vulcano are strictly cosmetic.

The matte "Grigio Lava" finish that "highlights the Trident SUV's sporty lines" is completed with glossy black accents, laminated privacy windows, a new set of 21-inch Helios wheels, and red brake caliper to match the vibrant interior upholstery options.

Owners will have the opportunity to order heated, ventilated full grain leather seats in black with red stitching – a nod to the model's "'volcanic' personality."

Image: Supplied

To further enhance the exclusivity of the Vulcano, the interior, gearshift paddles, and steering wheel insert are trimmed in high-gloss carbon fiber.

Sources indicate that the model is available now in the UK starting at £93,000, or about R1 675 295.

