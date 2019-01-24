Aston Martin releases Track Performance Pack for Valkyrie

Aston Martin has presented a new Track Performance Pack for the lucky owners of its Valkyrie, which promises to optimize the hypercar's speed around a racetrack by up to eight percent.

The AMR (Aston Martin Racing) Track Performance Pack includes aerodynamic exterior body panels, a special track-focused suspension setup, and lightweight titanium brakes. These components can be interchanged with the car's standard parts for drivers who want to take their Valkyries back on the road.

Along with the new pack, the happy owners of the Valkyrie can also call on Aston Martin's Q bespoke division to customize their cars' exteriors (with different body colors, different roof and rear engine cover materials, and different wing badges etc.) and interiors (with a wide choice of colors and motifs for seats and harnesses).