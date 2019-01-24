Local order books open for 522kW Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

The order books for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are open in SA, and the asking price for the most powerful SUV in the land is R2,199,900.

The defining feature that separates this super SUV from the regular Cherokee SRT is the 522 kW and 874Nm supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine that nestles under the bonnet. Best known as the “Hellcat” engine, it comes straight of out Chrysler’s Mopar 'skunk works' where components of this Hemi engine are sculpted chiefly with US drag-racing culture in mind.

First fitted in FCA’s Challenger muscle car range, this engine that features a raft of strengthened parts is coupled to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission and Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip diff. It’s claimed to propel the 2.5-ton SUV from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, blast past the quarter mile mark in 11.6 seconds and run out of steam only at 290km/h.

It’s also reported to tow 2,905kg. Retardation is by high-performance Brembo brakes which are claimed to not only bring the Trackhawk from 100km/h to a halt in 35m, they are also reported to be the largest in the segment with 400mm brake discs.

This SUV is equipped with five drive modes primed for optimal deployment of envisaged usage: Auto, Sport, Track, Tow and Snow.