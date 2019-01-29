Everything you need to know about the new Renault Clio

Renault has unveiled its fifth-generation Clio, which will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, 2019. It is billed as being sleeker, more dynamic and more connected than ever.

Renault's compact car has been slightly shortened and lowered for improved aerodynamics and athleticism. In general, it emulates a more modern style, with a new C-shaped 100% LED lighting profile at the front and rear, plus new air deflectors on the front wheel arches and various chrome details. The new model will be offered in a total of 11 body colors (with thee new shades: Valencia Orange, Vison Brown and Celadon Blue) and with three exterior customization packs (red, orange, black).