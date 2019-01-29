Harley-Davidson reveals two new electric bike concepts

Just a couple weeks after Harley-Davidson announced its very first electric motorcycle set to retail for $30,000 (roughly R408,000), the company revealed two more electric concept bikes that are lightweight, agile, and will surely be more affordable.

At CES 2019 earlier this month, Harley-Davidson revealed the LiveWire, the company's first electric model to hit the consumer market for a very H-D price tag: $29,799 (roughly R405 266). Before this model becomes officially available (slated for August 2019), though, the company has already announced two more electric bike concepts designed to offer "all-new riding experiences with iconic Harley-Davidson power."