Subaru teases new 2020 Legacy ahead of Chicago Show

The first clip that was posted to Twitter is a six-second video of a dim spotlight making its way across the shadowed body of the new Legacy. Under these conditions, we can vaguely see the left side of the grille, an illuminated headlight, and the frame of both the driver and back passenger windows. At the very back, we can see a sliver of the red taillight that appears to resemble that of the 2019 model.

The second teaser, which is just five-seconds long, presents the front cabin with a focus on the portrait-oriented digital infotainment system lit in the same dim fashion as the exterior. On the touchscreen display, we can see that Sirius XM is playing at the top and below that are nine square icons including those labeled radio, map, phone, and apps. Below these tabs is a collections of basic car information like speed and climate control status. On the left and right sides of the screen are physical buttons that appear to control the emergency lights, defrosters, and temperature.