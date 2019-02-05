Mahindra pimps up its Pik Up

Mahindra South Africa has introduced a limited Karoo edition of its S10 Pik Up, offering customers the choice of either a cosmetic package or colour-coded canopy for an extra R5,000.

The Mahindra Pik Up S10 Karoo Edition is an encore to the special S6 Karoo Edition, which was launched in December and which sold out very quickly, says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra SA.

Customers who choose the Karoo Edition cosmetic package will get their bakkie with blacked out off-road alloy wheels, a dark nudge bar and a dark branded roll bar.

The package also includes a tonneau cover, flared rear wheel arches that complement the front arches, and a wind deflector kit on the front and rear windows. The special edition is available in either white or silver.

The Karoo edition is also identifiable by a larger decal between the wheel arches.

Alternatively, for the same price buyers can opt for a white or silver colour-coded Beekman luxury canopy.

The standard S10 Pik Up comes standard with features that include satellite navigation, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel, before the addition of the Karoo trim.

The Karoo Edition is priced at R337,999 for the 4x2 Double Cab Pik Up and R368,999 for the 4x4 version. Both models are sold with a 4-year / 120 000 km warranty and a 5-year / 90 000 km service plan.

"Even with the additional specifications, the S10 Pik Up Karoo Edition is still one of the most affordable quality double cab bakkies on the market. And with our South African plant now fully operational, we can ensure that every Pik Up is perfectly suited to local market needs," says Gupta.

Mahindra opened its KZN assembly facility in May 2018 and has since produced the entire range of Pik Up models locally. While it has reached full production capacity for the first phase of the facility, it has the capacity to offer unique and custom models for SA bakkie buyers.