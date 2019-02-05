New Models

Mazda is unveiling a new SUV at the Geneva Motor Show

05 February 2019 - 16:26 By AFP Relaxnews
First visual of Mazda's new SUV, set to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Image: Mazda

Japanese automaker Mazda has announced plans to showcase a new SUV in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which runs March 7-17, 2019.

This SUV will be the second model in a new generation of vehicles from Mazda, inaugurated with the new Mazda3, integrating the brand's latest-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture. This SUV, expected to be a relatively compact model, will add to the range already featuring the CX-3 and CX-5.

For the time being, Mazda has only released a shadowy image of the vehicle, revealing its rear light profile, and has not detailed any technical specifications for the upcoming model.Alongside this new SUV, Mazda will also be showcasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the MX-5, as well as a new version of the Mazda3 sedan. The brand's top-selling CX-5 will also be in the spotlight.

The 89th Geneva International Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019 at the Palexpo in Geneva.

WATCH | Mazda teases its new Mazda3

The Japanese automaker has officially announced that the new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens to the ...
Motoring
2 months ago

