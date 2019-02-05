New Models

Volkswagen SA boosts power of 2019 Golf R

05 February 2019 - 10:29 By Thomas Falkiner
The new, more powerful 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen South Africa has turned up the wick on its formidable Golf R. The popular all-wheel-drive Golf now comes armed with 228kW – a gain of exactly 15kW over the 'old' Golf R that made do with 213kW. Torque remains unchanged at 400Nm.

Paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox you can expect a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.6-seconds plus an electronically governed Vmax of 250km/h. In addition to this useful power hike Volkswagen South Africa is now also offering its Golf R with an optional R Performance titanium exhaust system and R Performance brake package.

Pricing of the updated Golf R starts at R676 000, which includes a standard five-year/90 000km service plan.

An R Performance titanium exhaust system is now available as an option
Image: Supplied

X