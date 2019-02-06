Lagonda is bringing its electric SUV concept to the Geneva show

Aston Martin announced Wednesday that a new Lagonda is scheduled to debut at the Geneva International Motor Show next month and, while the electric SUV on display will be a concept, it's slated to be the first company model to ultimately go into production.

Last year, the company unveiled the Lagonda Vision Concept at the same auto convention in honor of the relaunch of the brand as the "world's first luxury zero emission" brand – which may be true if you don't consider Tesla models luxurious.