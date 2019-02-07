Audi is giving its TT RS a makeover

Despite Audi's TT RS lineup already being equipped with an impressively high-performance powertrain inside a stylish exterior, the company has decided to refresh the vehicle with a set of welcome aesthetic enhancements.

Audi announced on Wednesday that the Audi TT RS Coupe and Roadster are getting a mostly-cosmetic refresh just in time for their Geneva Motor Show appearance.

The vertical vents within the front fascia – now larger – have been shifted towards the center edges, now following the outline of the unchanged grille. The rear sports a subtly redesigned diffuser that remains in line with the characteristic RS identity. Upgrades have been applied to both the coupe and roadster models.