Lamborghini's R9.7-million Aventador SVJ touches down in SA
The 351km/h beauty recently set the Nurburgring lap record for production cars
Lamborghini's R9.7m Aventador SVJ supercar has touched down in South Africa, with the first unit now parked at the Italian brand's Melrose Arch dealership in Johannesburg.
The prize bull in the Aventador range arrives with 566kW and 720Nm of fire-spitting V12 power under its louvred rear engine cover, which is 22kW and 30Nm higher than the regular Aventador S.
The Italian beauty blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds and tops out with a 351km/h top speed, while carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a brisk stop. With a red line of 8,500 rpm, the normally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 makes an operatic howl.
Along with the added power, the all-wheel-drive SVJ (Superveloce Jota) has upgraded suspension and lightweight body components to make it the most track-focused Aventador yet,and it recently set the fastest lap time for a road-legal car around Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6min 44.97.
Its track-taming ability is aided by active suspension and four-wheel steering, and those extravagant air scoops and wings aren't just for posing. The ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) active aerodynamics system uses them to manage airflow over and under the car.
The system automatically opens and closes hidden front and rear flaps that reduce drag for better top speed and improve traction in the corners. ALA is able to apply more downforce to one side of the car during cornering, putting more weight (and therefore grip) onto the inside rear wheel.
Only 900 units of the Aventador SVJ will be offered worldwide, with a handful destined for SA.