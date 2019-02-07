New Range Rover Velar gets a supercharged V8 performance boost

Land Rover's Velar lineup is getting a new model with more "performance, luxury, and exclusivity:" the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

For starters, the engine has been upgraded to a 404kW supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a max speed of 274km/h and a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds, easily making it the fastest and most powerful Velar variation in the entire Velar lineup.