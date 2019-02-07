New Models

New Range Rover Velar gets a supercharged V8 performance boost

07 February 2019 - 10:51 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
Image: Supplied

Land Rover's Velar lineup is getting a new model with more "performance, luxury, and exclusivity:" the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

Land Rover this week unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, the standard Velar mid-size SUV's more powerful, luxurious older sibling.

For starters, the engine has been upgraded to a 404kW supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a max speed of 274km/h and a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds, easily making it the fastest and most powerful Velar variation in the entire Velar lineup.

 

With increased power naturally comes increased stopping power, which is specifically provided by a set of high performance SV brakes highlighted by red brake calipers. The new set of larger wheels "generates more grip," as well as supports the larger braking system.

While leaving the rest of the Velar line-up in the dust, owners will be ensconced within a cabin full of luxurious new finishes and upholstery. The interior is trimmed in exclusive twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather, and the 20-way adjustable front seats come standard with heating, cooling and massage functionalities. Knurled aluminum details and trim accent the infotainment system, gear selector, and circular control dials. These interior features can further be customized by the owners in terms of color and finish.

The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition will be available only for a year. The price will start at £86,120 (roughly R1,507,100) in the UK.

Jaguar Land Rover to cut thousands of UK jobs

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to announce "substantial" job cuts in the thousands, a source told Reuters, as the company ...
Motoring
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Special edition Jaguar XJ50 now available in South Africa New Models
  2. Volvo Cars feels increasing margin pressure from U.S-China tariff war news
  3. Here are the 10 finalists in 2019 World Car Awards Motoring
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X