Special edition Jaguar XJ50 now available in South Africa
Jaguar is celebrating 50 years of its flagship model with the new special edition XJ50. Available in both standard or long-wheelbase guises, the luxurious XJ50 stands out with a plethora of exterior and interior modifications.
Viewed from the outside you'll notice enhancements such as Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers, 19-inch split seven-spoke wheels, black grille mesh and special XJ50 badges on the boot lid and fender side vents. Colour choices are limited to four: Rosello Red, Loire Blue, Santorini Black and Fuji White.
Step inside and you'll be met by an anniversary logo embossed on the centre armrest plus a special commemorative plaque in the walnut veneer that wraps around the base of the windscreen. Other highlights include illuminated treadplates and soft-grain diamond-quilted leather seats with Jaguar Leapers embossed in the headrests.
The XJ50 is sold in South Africa in both standard and long wheelbase guises, and power comes exclusively from a 221kW 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. Other standard features include self-levelling rear air suspension, LED headlights with Adaptive Lighting and soft close doors among many others.
Pricing? You're looking at R1 815 000 for the standard wheelbase model and R1 921 200 for the long wheelbase model.