Special edition Jaguar XJ50 now available in South Africa

Jaguar is celebrating 50 years of its flagship model with the new special edition XJ50. Available in both standard or long-wheelbase guises, the luxurious XJ50 stands out with a plethora of exterior and interior modifications.

Viewed from the outside you'll notice enhancements such as Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers, 19-inch split seven-spoke wheels, black grille mesh and special XJ50 badges on the boot lid and fender side vents. Colour choices are limited to four: Rosello Red, Loire Blue, Santorini Black and Fuji White.