New Models

Mazda unveils special new MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition

08 February 2019 - 16:23 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition
The new Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition
Image: Supplied

With over one million units sold over 30 years, Mazda has unveiled an Anniversary Edition racing orange MX-5 Miata at the Chicago Auto Show to celebrate the "breaking dawn of an exciting new day."

Mazda is celebrating 30 years of the topless MX-5 Miata with the release of a limited-edition vibrantly orange Anniversary Edition.

More specifically, the model has been repainted in the eye-catching shade Racing Orange complemented by a new set of Rays ZE40 RS30 forged dark aluminum wheels with matching Brembo and Nissin brake calipers.

Of course, the exterior also features a 30th anniversary badge which notes the vehicles serial number – an important detail when only 3,000 units will be produced.

On the inside, driver and passenger will enjoy Recaro seats with orange detailing, Bilstein dampers (only in manual transmission models), a nine-speaker Bose audio system, and specific markets will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both RF retractable hardtop and soft-top models will be available worldwide for $34,995 (roughly R475 932)  and $37,595 (roughly R511 292), respectively, while the standard Grand Touring trim that the Anniversary Edition is built upon starts at $30,780 (roughly R418 608). Five hundred units will be reserved for the US powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Mazda is unveiling a new SUV at the Geneva Motor Show

Japanese automaker Mazda has announced plans to showcase a new SUV in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which runs March ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mazda unveils special new MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition New Models
  2. What’s it like to live with an electric car? Features
  3. Volvo Cars is courting investors to raise cash for Polestar news
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X