Mazda unveils special new MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition

With over one million units sold over 30 years, Mazda has unveiled an Anniversary Edition racing orange MX-5 Miata at the Chicago Auto Show to celebrate the "breaking dawn of an exciting new day."

More specifically, the model has been repainted in the eye-catching shade Racing Orange complemented by a new set of Rays ZE40 RS30 forged dark aluminum wheels with matching Brembo and Nissin brake calipers.