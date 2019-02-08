Mazda unveils special new MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition
With over one million units sold over 30 years, Mazda has unveiled an Anniversary Edition racing orange MX-5 Miata at the Chicago Auto Show to celebrate the "breaking dawn of an exciting new day."
Mazda is celebrating 30 years of the topless MX-5 Miata with the release of a limited-edition vibrantly orange Anniversary Edition.
More specifically, the model has been repainted in the eye-catching shade Racing Orange complemented by a new set of Rays ZE40 RS30 forged dark aluminum wheels with matching Brembo and Nissin brake calipers.
Introducing the 2019 Mazda #MX5 Miata 30th Anniversary. #CAS19 pic.twitter.com/0VoVGaicD1— Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) February 7, 2019
Of course, the exterior also features a 30th anniversary badge which notes the vehicles serial number – an important detail when only 3,000 units will be produced.
On the inside, driver and passenger will enjoy Recaro seats with orange detailing, Bilstein dampers (only in manual transmission models), a nine-speaker Bose audio system, and specific markets will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Both RF retractable hardtop and soft-top models will be available worldwide for $34,995 (roughly R475 932) and $37,595 (roughly R511 292), respectively, while the standard Grand Touring trim that the Anniversary Edition is built upon starts at $30,780 (roughly R418 608). Five hundred units will be reserved for the US powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.