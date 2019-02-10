2020 Subaru Legacy gets more power

While the Legacy has been a fairly unremarkable sedan since its conception 30 years ago, Subaru has brought an amped-up model to the Chicago Auto Show with interior tech and engine options to finally compete with the likes of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

On Thursday, as promised in the teasers that Subaru published last week, the 2020 Legacy made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show with new tech and an updated collection of powertrain options.

The model will be available in six trims - Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT – all built on the Subaru Global Platform. The former trims will be powered by the same 2.5-liter Boxer engine as the sixth generation, however, it's been enhanced to deliver 136kW instead of 130kW; the XT-designated trims will sport a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine capable of 194kW, the first time a turbocharged engine has been powering a Legacy since 2012.