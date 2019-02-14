BMW launches fiery new 353kW X3 & X4 M models

BMW has announced that X3 and X4 models with matching competition versions are joining the M line-up with all-new, twin turbocharged, straight-six petrol engines.

On Wednesday, BMW revealed that the M-line is expanding with M-versions of the X3 and X4 SUVs powered with the new, high-revving, 3.0-liter petrol engines tuned in your choice in one of two ways: base-level or Competition.

The base trim engine's horsepower peaks at 353kW while its Competition twin is tuned to put out 375kW. Both the X3 M and X4 M can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds with the Competition trim shaving off an extra 0.1 seconds.

The high-performing engines work with an M-tuned eight-speed transmission working through a new M xDrive all-wheel drive system with a rear-wheel bias and Active M differential to provide "optimal traction, agility and directional stability."