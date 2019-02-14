New Audi Q4 e-tron concept is coming to Geneva Motor Show

Apart from some interior and exterior sketches, Audi only divulged that this compact SUV is a concept that "provides a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility" and is expected to enter production in either late 2020 or early 2021.

The concept is expected to be built on VW's MEB electric car platform, a chassis which consolidates all the vehicle's electronic controls. With the battery low beneath the floor of the vehicle, more space is available for passengers, so this Q4 will probably be fairly roomy on the inside.

The world premiere of the Q4 e-tron will take place at the Geneva Motor Show where it will be on display from March 7 to 17.