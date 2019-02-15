New Models

Potent new Volkswagen T-Roc R to debut at Geneva Show

15 February 2019 - 07:54 By AFP Relaxnews
A teaser sketch of the new T-Roc R that will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
A teaser sketch of the new T-Roc R that will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Image: Supplied

VW plans to unveil an R-branded T-Roc at the Geneva Motor Show next month and the brand even provided a vibrant cartoony sketch of the model on Thursday to hold us over.

Back in 2017, Volkswagen introduced the world to the T-Roc and now, three years later, the company wants to satisfy those who not only want the same urban practicality of a compact crossover, but also a stylish, sporty ride.

Considering that the T-Roc R was developed by Volkswagen R – with the support of car racing champions Petter Solberg and Benjamin Leuchter – and tested at the Nürburgring racetrack, this model is sure to be much sportier than your average T-Roc, after all, that R stands for "racing."

The sketches show some design resemblance to the VW Golf R, the street-legal but track-inspired hatchback. It looks aggressive and aerodynamic, but not angry.

The world premiere of the T-Roc R will take place March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show, and the car will be on display until March 17. We can expect to see the pricing and release date revealed then.

