New Bentley Bentayga Speed is the world's fastest SUV

18 February 2019 - 08:42 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley celebrated its Valentine's Day by announcing what it calls the "world's fastest, most luxurious SUV:" the Bentayga Speed.

Naturally, the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine is the star of this Speed-styled Bentayga; this model brings the top speed up to 306km/h – now just barely faster than the Lamborghini Urus by 0.8km/h – while producing 467kW and 900Nm of torque to all four wheels. It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds while the Continental GT coupé makes the same run in 3.7 seconds.

The Bentayga is now the world's fastest SUV
Naturally with that speed and power came a new set of lightweight but heavy-duty carbon ceramic brakes which are "the largest and most powerful ever fitted to a Bentley." It's controlled by an eight-speed transmission and four driving modes including a Sport mode to enhance engine, transmission, and suspension response for a "more dynamic and engaging drive." A 48V electric roll control system counteracts lateral rolling forces to ensure that the tires stay on the ground, and handling is top-notch.

The model, which already had a sporty aesthetic thanks to the Bentayga designation, received a handful of Speed-specific cosmetic upgrades that make its stance appear even more athletic.

With great speed comes great luxury
In addition to the body-colored lower bodywork and tailgate spoiler to streamline the model, the radiator and bumper grilles have been darkened and owners can choose to select one of three finishes for the 22-inch wheels.

The Bentayga Speed will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month and go on sale later this year. 

