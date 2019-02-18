New Bentley Bentayga Speed is the world's fastest SUV

Bentley celebrated its Valentine's Day by announcing what it calls the "world's fastest, most luxurious SUV:" the Bentayga Speed.

Naturally, the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine is the star of this Speed-styled Bentayga; this model brings the top speed up to 306km/h – now just barely faster than the Lamborghini Urus by 0.8km/h – while producing 467kW and 900Nm of torque to all four wheels. It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds while the Continental GT coupé makes the same run in 3.7 seconds.