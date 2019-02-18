Volvo teases Polestar 2 ahead of Geneva Show reveal

Just two weeks before the official online reveal on February 27, Volvo's Polestar gave us another glimpse of the Polestar 2 just a couple of weeks after the first announcement.

While the latest official teaser of the Polestar 2 isn't nearly as informational as the first announcement made a few weeks ago, we have still been graced by another image of a discernible part of the exterior body: the top, left-hand side of the rear end.

Though it's not much, the white paint job looks sharp, as does the right-angular tail-light setup. The white Polestar logo blends into the white body to avoid distracting onlookers from the snappy and chic design.

The first announcement, on the other hand, gave a bit more to grasp regarding model specs and the company's new mission: to go "all in" on electric. Not only is Polestar vamping up electric vehicle performance with this second-gen model to complete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, but also the user interface and driver experience is expected to be vastly enhanced.