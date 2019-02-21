FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Lexus UX is looking to hook younger buyers

Its 3.30 on a Tuesday afternoon and traffic has come to a standstill along De Waal Drive in Cape Town — thanks to load-shedding. Anyone who has been to the Mother City will know how congested the roads have become. Courtesy of Eskom, today our progress is as slow as service at Home Affairs, and to pass the time we chill to the sounds of Brian McKnight. Mind you, I guess the one consolation is I got to spend a little extra time in the all-new Lexus UX. Lexus is no stranger to the SUV segment, already offering the LX, RX and NX range, but the UX fits in to the small SUV category — a division that continues to show growth.

The model lineup is pretty straightforward — the entry-level 200 EX, the 250h SE hybrid and 200 F-Sport — and all built on the new GA-C global architecture platform. In years gone by many perceived the Lexus brand to be aimed at an older generation whose idea of a fun day out would be a game of bowls or an evening spent watching Noot vir Noot. How things have changed.

Today the Lexus brand, when you consider they have vehicles like the LFA supercar in their model line-up, is more cutting edge than many of its competitors. And it’s not just about the striking silhouettes that come off the design table. It’s under the bonnet and in the cabin. First showcased at the Paris motor show back in 2016, the UX is being launched with a new customer in mind, a younger generation looking for a lifestyle vehicle.