New Models

Subaru teases new VIZIV concept ahead of Geneva show

21 February 2019 - 11:32 By AFP Relaxnews
Subaru VIZIV concept teaser pic
Subaru VIZIV concept teaser pic
Image: Supplied

Subaru is teasing the eighth concept model of the VIZIV hybrid sports SUV series with single, shadowy image.

Subaru is planning to unveil its 2019 VIZIV concept model in the same place that the first of the line made its world premiere in 2013: the Geneva Motor Show. In just a couple of weeks, the latest of the series will be in the limelight, and from the teaser Subaru released Tuesday, it looks like it's going to be a crossover.

The model, officially named the Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline Concept, will be unveiled at the company's press briefing on March 5 and will be available for public viewing when the show opens to the public two days later.

While the VIZIV Tourer Concept that debuted in 2018 was a futuristically-styled wagon, the Adrenaline looks to follow more conventional sports car cues, at least for an SUV. Apart from that, we'll have to wait for Subaru to turn on the lights to see the rest.

Accompanying this concept at the Subaru booth in Geneva will be two unnamed, electrified models equipped with e-Boxer motors.

