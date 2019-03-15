More powerful Golf R unleashed in SA

SA drivers can now buy a Golf R with the full quota of power from the 2l turbo petrol engine.

According to a Volkswagen Auto Group spokesperson, the decision was simply down to a change in the country's status. Previously categorised as a hot-climate country, the group has decided that Mzansi weather is now cool enough to allow the all-wheel-drive Golf R to roam freely without an engine detune.

The new Golf R thus outputs the full 228kW and 400Nm that has been available all along to drivers in Europe - up from the 213kW and 380Nm that SA drivers have until now been restricted to.

Top speed is still governed at 250km/h and VW claims an unchanged time of 4.6 seconds for the 0-100km/h blitz, despite the mightier punch.

If you hurry, the first batch of cars has been shipped in, with a new lightweight Akrapovic exhaust system included in the R676,000 price.

The car is also available with new high-power brakes that are 2kg lighter than the standard stoppers.

Standard specification in this range-topping Golf includes LED headlamps, park distance control, active info display, a panoramic sunroof, 20cm touch-screen media interface with app connect, and blind-spot monitor with rear-traffic alert. Furthermore, the Golf R comes perched on 235/35 R19 alloy wheels as standard.

Additional features list carbon-effect exterior mirrors, Nappa leather chairs, adaptive chassis control, radar cruise control, a more powerful sound system, as well as the louder pipes and better brakes mentioned earlier. In future, the titanium exhaust system will cost R39,900, while the new brakes are priced at R9,900.