Eight things you need to know about the new 2019 Audi Q8

Audi has finally launched its new Q8 here on South African soil. Here are a few things you should know about it.

1: Only one derivative for the time being

Audi's flagship Q-model is currently available with one choice of engine. The Q8 55 TFSI packs a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 250kW and 500Nm worth of torque. Audi claims this will see it scamper to 100km/h in 5.9-seconds. Vmax is an electronically limited 250km/h.

This drivetrain also features Audi's new mild hybrid technology (MHEV): a 48-volt main electrical system that incorporates a lithium-ion battery and belt alternator starter. Benefits include regenerative braking, long coasting phases with the engine deactivated plus a start-stop range that begins at 22km/h. Audi will introduce a diesel-powered Q8 45 TDI midway through 2019.