Eight things you need to know about the new 2019 Audi Q8
Audi has finally launched its new Q8 here on South African soil. Here are a few things you should know about it.
1: Only one derivative for the time being
Audi's flagship Q-model is currently available with one choice of engine. The Q8 55 TFSI packs a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 250kW and 500Nm worth of torque. Audi claims this will see it scamper to 100km/h in 5.9-seconds. Vmax is an electronically limited 250km/h.
This drivetrain also features Audi's new mild hybrid technology (MHEV): a 48-volt main electrical system that incorporates a lithium-ion battery and belt alternator starter. Benefits include regenerative braking, long coasting phases with the engine deactivated plus a start-stop range that begins at 22km/h. Audi will introduce a diesel-powered Q8 45 TDI midway through 2019.
2: It's infused with a fair amount of off-road capability
The Audi Q8 offers reasonable off-road performance thanks to short overhangs, standard quattro permanent all-wheel-drive and hill descent control. Customers can also choose to specify the optional air suspension system that allows the driver to adjust the ride height by as much as 90mm. Maximum ground clearance comes in at a claimed 254mm. Audi also offers optional all-wheel-steering that can automatically turn the rear wheels by as much as 5-degrees for extra low-speed agility or enhanced high-speed stability.
3: An interior that will delight the tech-savvy
The interior will blow your mind thanks to the radical new MMI touch response display that basically dissolves away into the minimalist black dashboard when the car is switched off. This innovative system consists of two large displays: the upper 10.1-inch display is used for controlling the infotainment and the navigation system while the 8.6-inch display below it is dedicated to the climate control, various convenience functions and text input. Audi Virtual cockpit also comes standard. Part Tron, part Minority Report, the cabin of the new Q8 is probably one of the most impressive we've seen in a very long time.
4: Serious Bang for your buck
A Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System comes fitted as standard. This means your road trips will be transformed with no less than 23-speakers and 3D sound processing.
5: Available in any colour you like – including black
The Q8 is available in a choice of 12 colours including two solid paint finishes and 10 metallic/pearl effect shades. 'Dragon Orange' is a colour exclusive to the Q8 range and is definitely worth speccing if you enjoy standing out from the crowd. Forward illumination is taken care of by a pair of HD matrix LED headlamps. At the rear you'll find a narrow light-bar running between the taillamps – an aesthetic hat-tip to the iconic Ur-quattro.
6: Big on size but not drama
Audi parking-aid plus with 360-degree surround-view cameras make the hefty Q8 easier to park in tight urban environments. Speaking of camera systems a night vision assist package is available as an option to make driving after sundown a less stressful affair. Its advanced infrared camera is capable of detecting pedestrians and larger wild animals at great distances and marks them with a yellow frame in the Audi virtual cockpit.
7: Numerous ways to make it your own
You can customise your Q8 with no less than three optional S line packages.
The S line Black package consists of the following: S line exterior, high-gloss black package, exterior mirror in black, black roof rails, 22-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension and brake callipers in red.
Next up is the S line Platinum package that gives your Q8 an S line exterior, single frame mask in platinum grey, 22-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension and brake callipers in red.
Finally there's the S line Sports interior package. Ticking this box ups the interior ante with a long list of features including: four-way lumbar support for front seats, adaptive air suspension sport, decorative inserts in matte brushed aluminium, headlining in black, pedals and footrest in stainless steel, S line logos on exterior, scuff plates with aluminium inserts in front and rear and illuminated with S logo, sport seats in front and stainless steel load edge protection.
8: The price for the nice
Keen to park Audi's latest Q in your garage? Then you'll be looking at handing over a cool R1,388,000 for the Q8 55 TFSI quattro tiptronic. This includes a five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway plan. Pricing of the upcoming Q8 45 TDI will be confirmed closer to its launch.
Be sure to read our full first drive impressions next week.