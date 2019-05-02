BMW adds fiery new X2 M35i to local line-up

Dig the BMW X2 but always thought that it could do with more oomph? Well then you're in luck because BMW today announced that its X2 M35i is now available in SA.

Pop the bonnet of this new range-topping model and your eyes will be met by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine tuned to deliver 225kW and 450Nm of torque.

Sending all this muscle through to the intelligent xDrive all-wheel-drive system is an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission equipped with launch control – no manual option is available. Performance is expectantly brisk with BMW claiming an official 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.9-seconds. Top speed is electronically governed to 250km/h.