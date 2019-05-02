New Models

BMW adds fiery new X2 M35i to local line-up

225kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine injects some proper performance

02 May 2019 - 17:44 By Motoring Reporter
The new 225kW X2 M35i.
Image: Supplied

Dig the BMW X2 but always thought that it could do with more oomph? Well then you're in luck because BMW today announced that its X2 M35i is now available in SA.

Pop the bonnet of this new range-topping model and your eyes will be met by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine tuned to deliver 225kW and 450Nm of torque.

Sending all this muscle through to the intelligent xDrive all-wheel-drive system is an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission equipped with launch control – no manual option is available. Performance is expectantly brisk with BMW claiming an official 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.9-seconds. Top speed is electronically governed to 250km/h.

The sporty interior of the X2 M35i.
Image: Supplied

Other highlights include the addition of a M Sport differential, braking and suspension system for a more focused driving experience when exploring the car's limits. The interior gets ultra supportive M Sport seats plus a host of added standard features including BMW ConnectedDrive Services, wireless charging and satellite navigation. On the outside you'll notice dual exhaust tailpipes, 19-inch alloy wheels and a roof spoiler.

Pricing? The new BMW X2 M35i is yours from R809,100.

Dual tailpipes and a roof spoiler add to the car's visual drama.
Dual tailpipes and a roof spoiler add to the car's visual drama.
Image: Supplied

