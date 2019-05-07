Porsche's double-bubble is on its way - and you'll have to be quick (and rich) to catch one

After causing something of a sensation as a concept vehicle, Porsche is finally putting its 911 Speedster into series production as a special limited-edition model.

Due to be capped at a mere 1,948 examples this radical 911 sure cuts a mean silhouette courtesy of its unique double-bubble convertible top compartment lid that gives an aesthetic hat tip to the 911 Speedster from 1988. It's also reminiscent of the more recent Boxster Spyder models. Speaking of which, the 911 Speedster utilises a similar weight-saving fabric roof that can be put in place (manually) to help keep the elements out when the weather turns foul.

However, the tastiest bits of this exclusive new drop-top are the ones you cannot see. Like the engine, which is a variation of the glorious 4.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine used in the 911 R and GT3. Here it delivers 375kW and a hearty 470Nm worth of torque: numbers that will hustle the 1,465kg 911 Speedster to 100km/h in four seconds; 200km/h comes up in 12.2 seconds. Top speed is a claimed 310km/h. Yeah, it's quick. Very quick.