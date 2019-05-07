Porsche's double-bubble is on its way - and you'll have to be quick (and rich) to catch one
Special-edition 911 Speedster will be limited to just 1,948 vehicles worldwide
After causing something of a sensation as a concept vehicle, Porsche is finally putting its 911 Speedster into series production as a special limited-edition model.
Due to be capped at a mere 1,948 examples this radical 911 sure cuts a mean silhouette courtesy of its unique double-bubble convertible top compartment lid that gives an aesthetic hat tip to the 911 Speedster from 1988. It's also reminiscent of the more recent Boxster Spyder models. Speaking of which, the 911 Speedster utilises a similar weight-saving fabric roof that can be put in place (manually) to help keep the elements out when the weather turns foul.
However, the tastiest bits of this exclusive new drop-top are the ones you cannot see. Like the engine, which is a variation of the glorious 4.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine used in the 911 R and GT3. Here it delivers 375kW and a hearty 470Nm worth of torque: numbers that will hustle the 1,465kg 911 Speedster to 100km/h in four seconds; 200km/h comes up in 12.2 seconds. Top speed is a claimed 310km/h. Yeah, it's quick. Very quick.
Purists will no doubt be thrilled to hear that the only transmission option is Porsche's six-speed manual GT sports gearbox. Smoother and more accurate than the seven-speed equivalent, it features an auto-blip function that negates the need for heel-and-toe work on downshifts. Should you so wish, this feature can be deactivated. Other highlights include a proper mechanical limited-slip differential, rear-axle steering as well as Porsche's excellent ceramic composite brakes package for the ultimate in retardation.
Pricing? The 911 Speedster will set you back R5,161,000 with a three-year/100,000km Driveplan. If you want one though be sure to hurry as only a handful of them will be making their way to South African shores in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.