LOCAL LAUNCH
Nissan pimps up its Navara double cab
Vivid black and orange styling is anything but stealthy, despite the name
Nissan SA has joined the craze for pimped pickups by launching a Stealth version of its Navara double cab.
Much like the Toyota Hilux Black Edition and the Ford Ranger FX4, the Navara Stealth gets a sassy styling package to make it stand out from the bakkie crowd.
Out goes the standard silver and chrome detailing and in comes sleek black trim along with orange accents on the grill and front bumper, side mirrors and side steps. These give the Navara a “bold and edgy character to match that of its driver”, says Nissan.
The roll bar and alloy wheels are also in Batman’s favourite colour.
This two-tone colouration is carried through into the interior, with seats featuring black leather side bolsters and orange material inserts and stitching.
The Stealth package is available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions of the Navara double cab. The vehicle remains mechanically unchanged, with power supplied by a 2.3-litre twin turbo diesel engine with outputs of 140kW and 450Nm, a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission, and comfortable coil rear suspension.
Standard features include an intelligent key system, hill-start assist and an around-view monitor that uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to give the driver a 360-degree view of the vehicle and its surroundings.
The Nissan Navara Stealth starts from R582,200 and is sold with a three-year/90,000km service plan and six-year/150,000km warranty.
Prices for the various models are as follows:
- Navara 2.3D Stealth 4x2 DC - R582,200
- Navara 2.3D Stealth 4x2 auto DC - R599,900
- Navara 2.3D Stealth 4x4 auto DC - R659,900
- Navara 2.3D LE 4x4 auto DC + leather - R647,500